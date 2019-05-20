Southern League Names Weekly Award Winners for May 13-19

May 20, 2019 - Southern League (SL) News Release





MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are proud to name Montgomery Biscuits outfielder Jesus Sanchez the league's Player of the Week and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp RHP Robert Dugger the Pitcher of the Week. Both awards recognize these players' performances for games during the week of May 13-19.

Sanchez, 21, earns Player of the Week honors after appearing in six starts for the Biscuits, who went 5-2 as a club and remain in control of the Southern League's North Division. Among qualified batters, Sanchez finished last week tied for the league lead in on-base percentage (.500) while ranking near the top in numerous offensive categories including: batting average (.435, 2nd), hits (10, 4th), total bases (15, T-5th), RBI (5, T-6th), slugging percentage (.652, 4th), and OPS (1.152, 2nd).

Enter play today, Sanchez leads the Southern League with 30 RBIs in 37 games played. Across 64 total games with Montgomery from 2018-19, Sanchez is hitting .270 (62-for-230) with five home runs and 41 runs driven in. A native of Higuey in the Dominican Republic, Sanchez was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays organization in July 2014 as an international free agent. He is currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as Tampa's no. 4 prospect and no. 36 overall prospect in baseball.

Dugger, 23, is named Pitcher of the Week after spinning a pair of high quality starts for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp; registering a 2-0 record alongside a 1.93 ERA (3 ER/14.0 IP) while allowing just two walks and recording a league-leading 17 strikeouts. The Tucson, Arizona native finished last week among the league's best in wins (2, T-1st), innings pitched (14.0, T-1st), WHIP (0.71, T-2nd), and opponents' batting average (.167, 5th).

The Seattle Mariners selected Dugger in the 18th round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft out of Texas Tech University before trading him to the Miami Marlins in December 2017. Across parts of two seasons with Jacksonville, Dugger has posted an 11-11 record and a 3.69 ERA (64 ER/156.0 IP) with 51 walks and 154 total strikeouts. He is currently listed by MLB Pipeline as the Marlins no. 22 prospect.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.