Zac Ryan and Roberto Pena Promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Los Angeles Angels announced Monday that right-handed pitcher Zac Ryan has been promoted from the Double-A Mobile BayBears to Triple-A Salt Lake. Additionally, catcher Roberto Pena has been activated from the 7-day injured list and promoted to Salt Lake along with Ryan.

Ryan, 24, allowed just four earned runs in 10 relief appearances, spanning 16 2/3 innings, to start the season. He posted a 2-2 record, went a perfect 3-for-3 in save situations, struck out 22 batters, and held opposing hitters to a .172 batting average.

Ryan joined the BayBears on June 23 last year after being named a California League Mid-Season All-Star with Inland Empire. He made 20 appearances out of the bullpen, going 1-for-4 with a 5.68 ERA and two saves.

The Indiana native was selected by the Angels in the 23rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech, where he was teammates with current BayBears infielder Connor Justus. This is the first time Ryan has been promoted to Triple-A in his career.

Pena, 26, slashed .258/.378/.323 in 20 games with Mobile this season. He drove in four runs, hit four doubles, and scored seven runs. Pena went 10-for-21 in six games against Pensacola, including a three-hit game on April 7. In four games behind the plate as a catcher, he threw out three of nine attempted base-stealers and had a 1.80 catcher's ERA.

The Puerto Rico native was originally selected by the Houston Astros in the seventh round of the 2010 MLB Draft. Pena played in 88 games at the Triple-A level the past three seasons with Fresno, Charlotte, and Durham, before signing with the Angels as a minor-league free agent on January 23.

