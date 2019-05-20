Generals Gameday: May 20 vs. Tennessee

Jackson Generals (24-18)

vs. Tennessee Smokies (21-22)

Monday, May 20 | 11:05 am CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game 43 | Home Game 18 | First Half Game 43

Generals SP: RHP Bo Takahashi, 3-2, 3.97 ERA

Opponent SP: RHP Cory Abbott, 4-2, 2.96 ERA

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, put the wood to the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday, blasting a quartet of homers in a 7-1 win at The Ballpark at Jackson. The victory forces a rubber game on Monday between the Generals (24-18) and the visiting Smokies (21-22) after two Generals wins helped them climb out of an 0-2 hole. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Generals right-hander Bo Takahashi is coming off his best start of the year, tranquilizing the Mobile BayBears on Wednesday with seven shutout frames and seven strikeouts. Takahashi's two prior outings against Tennessee have been up and down: He put up a five-inning scoreless outing in April, but he gave up 4 earned runs in 3.1 innings in an early May meeting. Cory Abbott has been kryptonite for the Generals this year: the Smokies right-hander has doled out just 3 earned runs in 11.2 innings against Jackson, striking out 14 men.

THE D&D SHOW: After some uneven efforts in April, Daulton Varsho and Drew Ellis are powering the Generals' success in May. Ellis (.340 BA, 5 doubles, 3 HR in May) ranks third in the Southern League in May in batting average, with Varsho (.321 BA, 4 doubles, 2 HR in May) slotted fifth. Ellis sports a league-high 1.044 OPS in May, The only other pair of teammates that ranks in the top 10 in the Southern League in batting average in May are Montgomery Biscuits Jesus Sanchez and Dalton Kelly.

RAVE REVIEWS FOR RAMON (AGAIN): It took a little while to get going, but Ramon Hernandez continues to sharpen his edge at Double-A. After batting .200 in April, Hernandez is warming up in May, batting .300 thru May 19. Hernandez homered in 3 straight games May 16, 17, and 19. He also has hits in 7 of his last 10 games.

KIDS CLUB 2019

ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped for 2019, with close to 100 participants already signed up! New achievement levels are in place, with rewards given to the most loyal fans. Get the most out of your child's time at The Ballpark - sign them up today!

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here!

