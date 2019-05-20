Yamamoto Fires Seven No-Hit Innings in 5-1 Win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville starter Jordan Yamamoto threw seven no-hit innings to spur the Jumbo Shrimp to a 5-1 victory in front of 5,782 fans on Monday in the series finale with the Montgomery Biscuits from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Yamamoto (3-4) surrendered just one walk in seven frames, striking out four. Montgomery's (28-16) first hit of the game came with one out in the eighth inning on a single by Lucius Fox.

The Jumbo Shrimp got off to a fast start to the contest. Brian Miller and Corey Bird each singled against Biscuits starter Kenny Rosenberg (3-1) to begin the bottom of the first. After a strikeout, Joe Dunand and Bryson Brigman each collected RBI singles. An error scored Dunand to make it 3-0. Jacksonville (16-29) capped the inning on an RBI ground out from J.C. Millan to make it 4-0.

Jacksonville added to their advantage in the seventh. Anfernee Seymour doubled with one out. Two batters later, Corey Bird singled him in to extend the margin to 5-0.

In the ninth, Robbie Tenerowicz doubled and later scored on a wild pitch for Montgomery's only run.

