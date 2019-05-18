Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 18 vs. Montgomery

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Montgomery Biscuits at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The first 2,000 fans through the gates of Saturday's game will receive a Jumbo Shrimp beach bag for Cross The Ditch Night presented by 121 Financial and First Watch. Following the game, fans can enjoy a special Saturday Night Fireworks show presented by 121 Financial and First Watch. The Jumbo Shrimp will host a pregame contest for the Jax Miracle League on the field before the game.

BULLPEN STRUGGLES IN 9-0 LOSS

Jacksonville starter Cody Poteet pitched six scoreless innings on Friday, but the Biscuits erupted against the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen in a Montgomery 9-0 triumph. The game was scoreless into the seventh, when David Rodriguez collected an RBI single. In the eighth, Tristan Gray singled in a run and Robbie Tenerowicz doubled in two more to widen the margin to 4-0. A frame later, a Lucius Fox infield single coupled with a Jacksonville error brought home two more tallies. Later in the inning, Jesus Sanchez crushed a three-run home run to give Montgomery a 9-0 advantage. Poteet scattered four hits and a pair of walks, but earned a no-decision. The right-hander struck out three Biscuits in the effort. Biscuits reliever Brian Shaffer earned the win with four scoreless frames.

ROBERT THE BRUCE

On Monday against Biloxi, Jacksonville right-hander Robert Dugger fanned a career-high 12 hitters in seven innings without walking a batter. Dugger, who takes the ball in Saturday's game versus Montgomery, has turned in four straight strong outings, dropping his season ERA from 6.60 to 4.08 in the process. Over this span, which dates to April 27, the Tomball, Texas native has surrendered seven runs, all earned, for a 2.55 ERA in 24.2 innings. Dugger has ceded just 17 hits and four walks while striking out 21. After registering a 34.4 percent ground ball rate in 109.1 innings with Jacksonville last season, the 23-year-old has increased his worm-killer percentage to 45.0 in 2019. As a result, Dugger's fly ball rate has fallen from 50.8 to 38.0 percent. The former Texas Tech Red Raider is also striking out a career-best 9.5 batters per nine innings.

FOR THE NIGHT IS DARK AND FULL OF CLOSE GAMES

Jacksonville's 9-0 loss to Montgomery on Friday was a rarity of sorts recently for the Jumbo Shrimp. Seventeen of Jacksonville's last 21 games have been decided by three runs or fewer. Unfortunately for the Jumbo Shrimp, they have gone just 6-11 in these tight contests during this stretch. On the season, the Jumbo Shrimp have played 27 affairs decided by no more than three runs. The club is 6-8 in one-run games and 3-1 in contests determined by three runs. However, Jacksonville is stunningly 0-9 in games decided by exactly two runs.

WHAT IS DEAD MAY NEVER DIE

Jacksonville suffered a 9-0 defeat on Friday, the 13th time the club has been shut out this season. Those 13 blankings are more than double that of Mobile's six, the next-closest Southern League team to the Jumbo Shrimp, and one more than the total of the five Northern Division clubs combined. In addition to Jacksonville's 13 shutouts, which is more than halfway to the league record of 25 set by Asheville in 1970, the Jumbo Shrimp have plated only one run in a contest on seven other occasions. Entering play on Saturday, Jacksonville has been blanked in three straight contests for the first time in recorded club history (through the 2005 season). The Jumbo Shrimp have not tallied a run in regulation in 38 straight innings.

A NEW HOPE

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 22 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.31 ERA (33 ER in 128.1 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 37 (2.6 BB/9), fanned 106 (7.4 K/9) and yielded 96 hits (6.7 H/9).

SHOT IN THE ARM

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have been a bright spot defensively all season for the club. Santiago Chavez's 13 men caught stealing ties for the Double-A lead. Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 26 potential base stealers, second in the Double-A level and tied for fourth out of 120 teams in MiLB. Jacksonville's 44.1 percent caught stealing rate ranks third in Double-A.

SHRIMP SKEWERS

In their last 38.0 innings heading into Friday, the Jacksonville bullpen had yielded just nine runs, seven earned, for a 1.66 ERA. However, Montgomery torched a quartet of Jumbo Shrimp relievers for nine runs in three frames on Friday... One more loss in their set to the Biscuits would result in the Jumbo Shrimps fourth consecutive series loss. Jacksonville has not suffered four consecutive set defeats since a six-series skid from April 12-May 13, 2016.

