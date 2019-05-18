Generals Gameday: May 18 vs. Tennessee

It's Wizard Night at The Ballpark at Jackson, featuring 1,000 specialty wands given away to the first-arriving fans! Join us for the JEA-sponsored evening, complete with postgame fireworks and a Universal Studios vacation raffled off to one lucky family!

Jackson Generals (22-18)

vs. Tennessee Smokies (21-20)

Saturday, May 18 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game 41 | Home Game 16 | First Half Game 41

Generals SP: RHP Riley Smith, 2-3, 2.40 ERA

Opponent SP: LHP Justin Steele, 0-3, 9.20 ERA

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, suffered their second straight defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Smokies on Friday, falling 6-2 at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (22-18) have scored only six runs in their past three games, while the Smokies (21-20) have put up nine in their last two contests. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Generals righty Riley Smith has been the best club in the Generals' bag lately. Smith has notched three consecutive starts of seven innings pitched and one run allowed, with the first of those outings coming at Tennessee back on May 1. Smith has only won once in those three starts, and he faces off with Tennessee left-hander Justin Steele tonight, whose only scoreless outing of the year came on May 2 against the Generals (4.0 IP, 1 H). Steele has allowed nine runs and 12 hits over his last 5.2 innings, and Jackson will look to break free of the southpaw's spell tonight to keep Tennessee from taking the series.

MÁS RAMON: It took a little while for him to get going, but Ramon Hernandez seems to be sharpening his edge at Double-A. After batting .200 in April, Hernandez is warming up in May, batting .282 through May 17. Hernandez homered in consecutive games May 16-17, and he's recorded hits in seven of his last ten games. His ability to play both corner infield and corner outfield spots has helped his playing time: he's made 1 error in 27 games.

