Jose Rodriguez Promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Los Angeles Angels announced Saturday that right-handed pitcher Jose Rodriguez has been promoted from the Double-A Mobile BayBears to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Rodriguez, 23, made 28 starts with the BayBears over the past two seasons. His 23 starts last year were the most by any returning BayBears pitcher on the 2019 Opening Day roster. Rodriguez posted a 7-12 record with a 6.27 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 132 total innings pitched at the Double-A level. He held opponents to two runs or fewer in three of his five starts this season.

In 128 professional games, 103 starts, Rodriguez has a 30-36 record with a 4.61 ERA. The Bolivar, Venezuela native was originally signed by the Angels as an international free agent on December 3, 2012. Rodriguez was a Mid-Season All-Star with Burlington in 2016 and Inland Empire in 2017. This is the first time Rodriguez has been promoted to Triple-A in his career.

In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Zack Kelly has been activated from the 7-day injured list. Kelly has allowed just three earned runs in 15 innings of relief with the BayBears this season.

