Lien, Neslony to IL, Michel, Unroe to Mississippi

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Atlanta Braves made the following roster moves prior to tonight's game in Birmingham which affect the Mississippi Braves roster. OF Connor Lien and OF Tyler Neslony have been placed on the 7-day Injured List. OF Shean Michel has been transferred to Mississippi from Rookie-Danville and INF Riley Unroe has been transferred to Mississippi from High-A Florida.

Lien, 25, left Friday night's game in the first inning after a collision in right-center field with Cristian Pache. Lien suffered a laceration on his right calf. The Orlando, Florida native was batting .202 (18-for-89) with a team-leading five home runs, four doubles, two triples, 11 RBI, 13 walks and .311 on-base percentage over 31 games this season.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Lien with their 12th round selection in the 2012 draft out of Olympia High School (FL).

Neslony, 25, left Thursday night's game in Birmingham with a strained oblique. The Corpus Christi, Texas native was batting .265 (13-for-49) with a double, two triples, three RBI, seven walks and .368 on-base percentage in 15 games. Neslony began the 2019 season on the Triple-A Gwinnett Injured List.

Neslony was Atlanta's 9th round selection in the 2016 draft out of Texas Tech.

Michel, 21, becomes the sixth member of the Mississippi Braves roster that is 21 years old or younger. The Willemstad, Curacao native began the season with High-A Florida, batting .200 (8-for-40) with two doubles, a triple, RBI, 10 walks, three stolen bases, and .353 on-base percentage in 14 games. He was transferred to the Rookie-Danville roster on May 2.

Last season, Michel combined to bat .250 (50-for-200) in 60 games between High-A Florida and Single-A Rome. He hit his first professional home run on June 10 vs. Jupiter. The Atlanta Braves signed Michel as a non-drafted free agent on August 19, 2014. His full name is Raysheandall Juliandru Vernon Michel.

Unroe, 23, when he debuts for the M-Braves it will be with his third Southern League team in three seasons. The Mesa, Arizona native played with the Montgomery Biscuits in the Tampa Bay organization in 2017 and with the Mobile BayBears in the LA Angels organization in 2018. Unroe was off to a tremendous start this season with the High-A Fire Frogs, batting .304 (42-for-138) with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 20 RBI, 20 walks, four stolen bases and a .401 OBP in 38 games. Among Florida State League players, Unroe ranked 3rd in OBP (.401), T-4th in hits (42) and runs scored (25), 5th in batting (.304) and OPS (.851), T-8th in total bases (62) and 10th in slugging (.449).

The Braves selected Unroe from the Los Angeles Angels in the minor-league phase of the 2018 Rule 5 Draft on December 13, 2018. Unroe played his first season with the Angels in 2018 after they selected him from Tampa Bay in the 2017 Rule 5 Draft. He split the season between Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Salt Lake, combining to hit .228 (83-for-364) in 112 games. In 2017, he appeared in 95 games between Double-A Montgomery and High-A Charlotte in the Rays system.

Riley's father Tim played on three MLB teams over five seasons (Braves, Brewers, Angels). Tampa Bay originally selected Unroe in the second round (60th overall) of the 2013 draft out of Desert Ridge High School (AZ).

The M-Braves and Barons play game three of the five-game set on Saturday night at Regions Field. LHP Tucker Davidson (0-2, 2.02) starts for the M-Braves against Birmingham LHP Kyle Kubat (2-0, 2.43). First pitch is set for 6:30 pm with coverage beginning at 6:15 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, MiLB First Pitch app. and MiLB.TV (subscription required).

The Mississippi Braves will return to Trustmark Park for a Memorial Day Weekend Celebration, May 22-26, at Trustmark Park. Saturday, May 25 the first 1,000 fans will receive an M-Braves Patriotic Cap, in partnership with Mississippi Veterans Affairs. Post-Game Fireworks will follow the game on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26. Each game will begin at 6:05 pm. For tickets or more information, visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

