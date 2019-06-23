Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, June 23 vs. Pensacola

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in Sunday's 3:05 p.m. contest from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Local mascots from all over Jacksonville will participate in a mascot kickball game Sunday from 2:20-2:35 for Southpaw's Birthday presented by Forever Vets Animal Hospital. On a Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, families are welcome to play catch on the field before the game, plus Jumbo Shrimp players will be signing autographs. Each Sunday also features free face painting, balloon animals and popular kids show and movie characters roaming the park. Following the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases. In addition, every Sunday, 24 oz. Corona cans will be available for $5.

EARLY ONSLAUGHT DRIVES WAHOOS BY SHRIMP

J.C. Millan crushed a tiebreaking home run on Saturday to lead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 3-2 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Pensacola broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning on RBI singles from Lewin Diaz and Caleb Hamilton. In the fifth, Riley Mahan bashed a two-run base hit to equalize the tally at two. Millan then blasted a solo shot in the sixth inning to put Jacksonville ahead at 3-2. In the seventh, Stone Garrett threw out Joe Cronin at the plate to preserve the one-run advantage for the Jumbo Shrimp, who held on for the 3-2 triumph. Jacksonville starter Sixto Sanchez fanned a season-high nine without walking a batter, yielding just two runs on seven hits in seven innings to earn the win.

ALL YOU CAN POTEET

Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Cody Poteet came into his start on April 25 with a 5.06 ERA. In the nine starts since then, however, the 24-year-old has seen that figure plummet to 2.45. Poteet, who was named to the South Division All-Star team, has surrendered just 14 runs, 12 earned, on 41 hits in 61.0 innings over his last nine outings for a 1.77 ERA. During that span, he has fanned 37 against 12 walks. Interestingly, the former UCLA Bruin has posted gigantic home/road splits in 2019. In six starts at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, Poteet is 2-0 with a 0.44 ERA, yielding just 24 hits and 11 walks in 41.0 innings against 24 strikeouts. However, in six road outings, the right-hander has posted a 2-3 record and 4.76 ERA, surrendering 38 hits and seven walks in 36.0 frames with 23 punchouts. On the season, Poteet ranks third in the Southern League in WHIP (1.04), fifth in innings pitched (77.0), sixth in ERA (2.45) and 10th in batting average against (.225).

SPEAKING OF STARTERS

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 53 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.86 ERA (98 ER in 308.0 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 88 (2.6 BB/9), fanned 257 (7.5 K/9) and yielded 253 hits (7.4 H/9).

FLORIDA MAHAN

Jacksonville infielder Riley Mahan crushed home runs in each of his first two games with the club, becoming the first Jumbo Shrimp player this season to launch long balls in back-to-back games. A native of Milford, Ohio, Mahan followed with a two-run base hit on Saturday, and the former Kentucky Wildcat has started his Jacksonville tenure 5-for-12 (.417) at the plate. In addition to Mahan's bombs in the first two games of the Jumbo Shrimp's series with Pensacola, J.C. Millan bashed a long ball in the set's middle contest, allowing the club to match a season-high with homers in three consecutive games. Having said that, as a team, Jacksonville ranks 119th out of the 120 full-season squads in Minor League Baseball with just 23 homers on the campaign. Interestingly, of those 23 bombs, 16 have been hit at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

SO BABY PULL ME CLOSER

Throughout every level in the history of baseball, nearly every team can expect to go about .500 in games decided by one or two runs. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have gone a combined 13-27 (.325) in games determined by two runs or fewer, including a stunning 2-12 in contests decided by precisely two tallies. Interestingly, nine of the Jumbo Shrimp's last 11 games have been decided by two runs or fewer, including seven of the last eight.

MORE LIKE A.C. MILAN, AMIRITE?

Jacksonville infielder J.C. Millan entered play on May 17 batting .191/.203/.235 for the season. However, the 23-year-old has reached base in 18 of the 21 contests since, slashing .303/.391/.447 during that span with five doubles, two home runs, 13 RBIs and 11 walks. This 21-game stretch has seen Millan's season wRC+shoot up from 25 to 95.

'PEN PALS

The Jumbo Shrimp relievers saw their scoreless innings streak end at 15 during Friday's game, but the club's bullpen has had an excellent run over the last nine games. Over those last nine contests, Jacksonville relief pitchers have tossed 30.2 innings with just three runs against for a 0.88 ERA. During this nine-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively allowed just 13 hits (3.8 H/9) while fanning 32 (9.4 K/9) against 10 walks (2.9 BB/9).

