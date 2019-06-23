Cabrera & Nieto to Jacksonville, Hernandez to Batavia

June 23, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a trio of transactions that impact their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to today's game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 3:05 p.m.

Right-handed starting pitcher Edward Cabrera has been transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville. Cabrera was 5-3 with a 2.02 ERA in 11 starts for the Hammerheads, striking out 73 batters in 58 innings of work as he earned 2019 Florida State League Midseason All-Star honors. Cabrera, 21, is a native of Santiago, Dominican Republic, and is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the Marlins No. 8 prospect. This is the first call-up to the Double-A level in his career.

Additionally, catcher Adrian Nieto has been signed by the Marlins as a minor league free agent and assigned to Jacksonville. Nieto had been playing in independent baseball in the American Association for the Sioux Falls Canaries, playing in 31 games while hitting .276 with four home runs and 24 RBI. Nieto has not played affiliated baseball since 2017 when he was in the Southern League with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Nieto also played in the Southern League in 2015 with the Birmingham Barons when he was honored as a 2015 Southern League Midseason All-Star. Nieto also previously played in the Marlins organization, catching 37 games in 2016 for Triple-A New Orleans. Originally a Washington Nationals farmhand, Nieto was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 2013 Rule 5 draft, Major League phase, and spent the 2014 season in the majors with Chicago, hitting .236 with two home runs and 37 RBI in 48 games caught.

In a corresponding move, catcher Mike Hernandez has been transferred from Jacksonville to rookie level Batavia. Hernandez caught three games for the Muckdogs, hitting .111 (1-for-9) with no home runs and no runs batted in. Hernandez also played earlier this season with High-A Jupiter, where he caught 19 games and hit .164 with no home runs or runs batted in. He did not appear in a game for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Jacksonville hosts Pensacola at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Cody Poteet(4-3, 2.45 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Blue Wahoos RHP Jorge Alcala (5-4, 5.10 ERA). Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

Local mascots from all over Jacksonville will participate in a mascot kickball game Sunday from 2:20-2:35 for Southpaw's Birthday presented by Forever Vets Animal Hospital. On a Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, families are welcome to play catch on the field before the game, plus Jumbo Shrimp players will be signing autographs. Each Sunday also features free face painting, balloon animals and popular kids show and movie characters roaming the park. Following the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases. In addition, every Sunday, 24 oz. Corona cans will be available for $5.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.