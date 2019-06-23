Biscuits Rally, Sting Smokies, 9-7

KODAK, Ten. - The Biscuits (47-27) completed their largest come-from-behind victory of the season and took the series against the Tennessee Smokies (34-39) with a 9-7 win on Sunday night at Smokies Stadium.

All-Star Kenny Rosenberg didn't have his best stuff, and after allowing a Jhonny Pereda RBI-single in the second and a Vimael Machin sac fly in the third, served up a grand slam to Jesse Hodges-also in the third-that made it 6-2 Smokies.

The Biscuits, who got a Josh Lowe RBI-single and a Tristan Gray RBI-triple in the second off Thomas Hatch (4-7), had come back from three runs down to win three times in the first half, but had not come back from a deficit larger than that entering Sunday.

That changed in the fifth, however, when a Hodges error at third opened the flood gates for a five-run inning. Jermaine Palacios knocked in the first run on an RBI-single into right that made it 6-3. A few batters later, Lowe corked a two-run double into right and made it 6-5. Finally, Kevin Padlo capped off the five-spot with a line-drive two-run homer over the left-center field wall that brought the Biscuits all the way back, and put them ahead 7-6.

The Smokies would tie the game at seven in the bottom of the fourth with a Gioskar Amaya RBI-double. But sac flies from Palacios and Padlo in the fifth and eighth, respectively, combined with five scoreless innings of relief by Blake Bivens (4-0; 2 IP), Ivan Pelaez (2 IP), and Tyler Zombro (1 IP), gave the Biscuits their 12th series win out of 15 in 2019.

Montgomery will try to make it four out of five since the All-Star break in Monday's series finale when Sam McWilliams (5-2) goes up against Cory Abbott (4-3) at 6:00 PM CT.

