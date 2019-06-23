Bo Knows Mobile: Takahashi Leads 9-1 Bounce-Back Win

June 23, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Mobile, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, punched back after two disappointing losses to the Mobile BayBears, winning 9-1 on Sunday at Hank Aaron Stadium. Generals right-hander Bo Takahashi (5-3, 3.19 ERA) led the charge, forcing a rubber game between Jackson (41-33) and Mobile (29-43) on Monday evening.

Takahashi won a tight 2-1 victory over Mobile in the series finale between the two teams back in May, and he delivered the goods again in his first start of the Second Half, shutting out the home team over seven innings. He struck out seven men and allowed only four hits without walking a batter. After giving up a lead-off single in the first inning and a two-out double in the second inning, Takahashi dismissed twelve men in a row before stranding a pair of singles in the sixth inning. After Takahashi's fourth quality start of the year, Miguel Aguilar allowed a run in the eighth, and Matt Brill weaved the final thread with a scoreless ninth.

The Generals took the lead in the fourth inning on a two-out solo shot from third baseman Drew Ellis, his fifth home run over his last six games. An inning later, it was shortstop Jazz Chisholm's turn to break out, as he launched his fifteenth homer of the year to make the lead 2-0. With Mobile's ship taking on water, Jackson swamped starter Jeremy Beasley (3-4, 3.72 ERA) and reliever Adrian Almeida in the seventh inning, using eight hits, two wild pitches, and a walk to score seven runs. For the second time in four games, Mark Karaviotis collected multiple run-scoring hits in the same inning, as 12 Generals came to the plate during the siege. The recently-arrived outfielder finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI, with Ramon Hernandez also collecting a pair of hits while scoring a run and driving in one.

Chisholm and Ellis are on impressive tears at the moment. The Jackson shortstop logged a season-high three hits on Sunday with two RBI and a run scored; it was his tenth multi-hit game this season, three of which have come in the last four days. Meanwhile, Ellis has six hits in his last six games, five of which have cleared a fence. He's batting .272 in that span with eight runs scored and eight RBI as well.

NEXT GENERALS GAME:

6:35 pm CT Monday (6/24) at Mobile BayBears

Hank Aaron Stadium - Mobile, Ala.

RHP Riley Smith (4-4, 1.75 ERA) vs. RHP Zack Kelly (1-2, 2.40 ERA)

BROADCAST: Mobile BayBears Baseball Network

?

TICKETS

UP AND COMING AT

THE BALLPARK:

June 30-July 3:

Generals vs. Montgomery Biscuits (AA, Tampa Bay Rays)

...featuring

the Generals' Independence Day Celebration (July 3), with special fireworks!

For tickets and more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

Southern League Stories from June 23, 2019

