Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, July 23 vs. Biloxi

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Biloxi Shuckers in Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. contest from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. On a Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday, tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans can also enjoy two for the price of one jumbo hot dogs or regular French fries or 12 oz. fountain sodas. The Jumbo Shrimp are also celebrating the dynamic duo of Bert and Ernie throughout the game.

JACKSONVILLE FALLS IN SERIES OPENER

A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp rally fell short on Monday in a 3-2 defeat to the Biloxi Shuckers from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The Shuckers scored the game's first run on C.J. Hinojosa's solo homer in the second inning. In the bottom of the second, Rodrigo Vigil's RBI ground out tied the score before a Josh Roeder sacrifice bunt brought in J.C. Millan to make it 2-1 Jumbo Shrimp. The lead, however, was short-lived. Weston Wilson's RBI single in the top of the third tied the tally again. Later in the frame, Hinojosa lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2 in favor of Biloxi. Jacksonville's bullpen trio of Alex Mateo, Brett Graves and Dylan Lee combined for five shutout innings of relief.

HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE

Jacksonville outfielder Stone Garrett set a career-high with five hits and four runs scored in Friday's 15-3 pummelling of Chattanooga. The Richmond Texas native also launched his team-best eighth home run and collected four RBIs Friday before homering for the second straight game on Saturday. Over the last nine contests, Garrett is 17-for-36 at the plate, slashing .472/.486/.722 with three doubles, two homers, eight RBIs and two stolen bases. The hot streak earned him Southern League Player of the Week honors.

STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM, NOW WE HERE

Jacksonville has surrendered just 32 runs in their last 11 games, and the club's starting pitching has been a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During this span, Jumbo Shrimp starters combined for a 3.02 ERA (21 ER in 62.2 IP). The quintet of starting pitchers have posted 63 strikeouts against 18 walks and 56 hits allowed in the process. In comparison, Jumbo Shrimp starters compiled a 6.13 ERA (32 ER in 47.0 IP) over the previous nine games.

SCORE FOUR AND WIN!

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 18 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 38-6 (.864). Jacksonville has plated at least four runs in 16 of their 30 games in the campaign's second half.

RETURN OF THE BATS

Jacksonville heads into play on Tuesday against Biloxi as winners of eight of the last 10 games. Over this 10-game run, the Jumbo Shrimp have plated 60 runs, tied for both the most in the Southern League and second-highest such total of any Double-A club. Jacksonville is collectively hitting .297/.373/.414 (.787 OPS), figures that rank third, third, ninth and fourth, respectively, at the Double-A level. In addition to their suddenly-hot offense, the Jumbo Shrimp have yielded more than three runs in a contest just once in the last 10 affairs. Jacksonville has outscored their opponents 60-29 over this run.

'PEN PALS

From June 26 through the eighth inning on July 5, the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen netted a 36-inning streak without an earned run. That roll is in the midst of a stretch that has been devastating opposing lineups late in games. Over the last 36 contests, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 121.1 innings with just 20 runs, 18 earned, for a 1.34 ERA. During this 36-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 70 hits (5.2 H/9) while whiffing 127 (9.4 K/9) against 36 walks (2.7 BB/9)

HIT US WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 22-12 (.647) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 34 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest runs (107) and hits (241) of any Double-A club. The Jumbo Shrimp also place third in Double-A in WHIP (1.11), third in walks (87), fourth in batting average against (.219) and fourth in ERA (2.97) during this span.

BYE-BYE BIRDIE

Jacksonville outfielder Corey Bird came into play on July 4 in a massive slump, going 10-for-87 (.115) at the plate in the previous 22 games to drop his season batting line to .203/.258/.242. That said, the Elkview, W.V., native has followed that skid up by reaching base in 16 consecutive contests. Over these last 16 affairs, Bird is 20-for-53, slashing .377/.441/.566 with a double, three home runs, 15 RBIs, eight runs scored, five walks and one hit-by-pitch. He is one game away from tying the Jumbo Shrimp high this year.

