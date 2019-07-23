Pitching Shines in Doubleheader Split on Tuesday Night against Generals

JACKSON, TN - The Mississippi Braves (14-17, 47-53) began their ten-game road trip on Tuesday night with a doubleheader split against the Jackson Generals (17-12, 56-43) at The Ballpark at Jackson. M-Braves pitching surrendered no earned runs, and just four hits over the two, games, dropping the first 2-0, and winning the nightcap, 1-0.

The first game of the twin bill saw just four combined hits. Kyle Muller L, 6-6) made his team-leading 20th start and was credited with his second complete-game, allowing only two unearned runs on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Neither team recorded a hit until the fifth inning. Ryan Casteel began the top of the fifth with a double down the left-field line against Jackson starter Matt Peacock (W, 7-3). Greyson Jenista drew a walk to place two on base, but a strikeout and double play ended the threat.

Muller issued a one-out walk to Drew Ellis in the bottom of the inning and then gave up his first hit on a single to right from Ramon Hernandez. The left-hander notched his fifth strikeout for the second out of the inning before Galli Cribbs Jr. reached on an infield single. With the bases loaded, Peacock hit a dribbler back to Muller, but his throw to first sailed past Casteel to score two runs and give Jackson a 2-0 lead.

Peacock pitched around two walks and two errors from his defense to earn the complete game, one-hit shutout. Over Muller's last two starts, the No. 10 overall prospect for the Braves has allowed no earned runs, on six hits, over 11.1 innings.

Game two was much of the same with pitching dominating the contest. Josh Graham, Jason Hursh (W, 3-3), Connor Johnstone, and Jason Creasy combined for a one-hit shutout. Graham started the game, making his first appearance since coming off the injured list and second outing since early June. It was also his first start since his rookie season in 2015.

The right-hander fired a scoreless first inning, walking one and turned it over to Hursh, who dealt a scoreless second inning with one walk and one strikeout. Johnstone did the most work, striking out a season-high five batters, walking none over 4.0 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander needed just 47 pitches (34 strikes) to hold the Generals at bay.

Cristian Pache was 2-for-3 with a double, walk and scored the lone run of the nightcap in the third inning. Pache doubled with one out, and Drew Waters followed with a single to put two on base. Jackson starter Justin Donatella (L, 5-2) walked Casteel to load the bases. William Contreras brought home Pache with a sacrifice fly and his fourth RBI in two games to put the Braves up 1-0.

The Braves only tallied four hits in game two but were the beneficiaries of seven walks. Waters was 1-for-2 with two walks, upping his Minor League-leading total to 128 hits. Pache worked a walk in the fifth inning against Jackson reliever Cameron Gann that lasted 16 pitches.

The M-Braves are now 8-4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate this season with three games remaining in the series.

The M-Braves will look to take the series lead on Wednesday night in game three of the five-game series in Jackson, TN. LHP Tucker Davidson (4-6, 2.04) brings his league-best ERA into his 19th start and will face off against Jackson RHP Emilio Vargas (1.2, 4.89). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm CT with coverage beginning at 5:50 pm on 103.9 FM, First Pitch App. and TuneIn Radio. The game will also be streamed on MiLB.tv (subscription required).

The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Since the inaugural 2005 season, 144 M-Braves have gone on to Major League Baseball. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008. Stop by Trustmark Park or call 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For the latest news and updates, visit mississippibraves.com or connect with @mbraves on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

