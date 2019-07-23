Generals Gameday: July 23 vs. Mississippi (DH)

Jackson Generals (55-42 Overall, 16-11 Second Half)

Vs. Mississippi Braves (46-52 Overall, 13-16 Second Half)

Tuesday, July 23 | 5:05 pm CT | Games 98/99 | 2nd Half Game 28/29

Generals SP: RHP Matt Peacock (G1) and RHP Justin Donatella (G2)

Opponent SP: LHP Kyle Muller (G1) and RHP Josh Graham (G2)

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals host the Mississippi Braves (AA, Atlanta Braves) for the second and final time in 2019, playing a five-game series at The Ballpark at Jackson. The two teams will meet in 15 games over three separate series in 2019, 10 of which happen in the Second Half. Mississippi has won seven of the first ten meetings.

ATL Top-30 Prospects at MIS: OF Cristian Pache (#1), RHP Ian Anderson (#3), OF Drew Waters (#4), C William Contreras (#6), LHP Joey Wentz (#9), LHP Kyle Muller (#10), OF Greyson Jenista (#12), LHP Tucker Davidson (#18), RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (#21), IF Ray-Patrick Didder (#25), Trey Harris (#26)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, were forced to postpone their game with the Mississippi Braves on Monday due to inclement weather. The Generals and Braves will play a double-header Tuesday beginning at 5:05pm CT to make up the rained-out game. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Righty Matt Peacock has won three consecutive starts in July, but his only previous start against Mississippi (in late June) made a hard left turn (5.2 IP, 10 H, 7 ER). Kyle Muller, similarly, hasn't won either of his two starts against the Generals this year, giving up eight earned runs in 12.1 innings. The Generals haven't won the opener in either series between these two teams this year. In game 2 of the twin-bill, right-handed relievers Justin Donatella and Josh Graham will square off. Graham has not made an appearance longer than two innings this year, while Donatella has made 12 starts between Double-A and Triple-A and has completed five innings on eight occasions.

