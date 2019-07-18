Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, July 18 at Chattanooga

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp start a four-game series at the Chattanooga Lookouts with Thursday's 7:15 p.m. ET contest. RHP Sixto Sanchez (4-4, 3.73 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against Lookouts LHP Packy Naughton (4-6, 2.98 ERA). Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

SHRIMP SHUT OUT 5-0 BY MISSISSIPPI

Martin Prado reached base four times on Tuesday in his major league rehab assignment, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were blanked 5-0 by the Mississippi Braves. The M-Braves struck in their first at-bats when Ray-Patrick Didder scored on a wild pitch. In the fourth, Mississippi added to its lead on a Kyle Muller sacrifice fly and Cristian Pache RBI single. The tally remained 3-0 until the eighth, when Riley Unroe clubbed a pinch-hit two-run home run. Prado walked three times- a total that matched a career-best and was also a season-high for a Shrimp batter.

ABSOLUTE ZERO

Jacksonville fell 5-0 to Mississippi on Tuesday, the Jumbo Shrimp's 20th shutout loss of the season. That figure is the highest-such total in the Southern League since Jackson suffered 21 blankings in 2015, and also nearly double that of Mississippi, the next-closest squad in the circuit with 11 in 2019. In fact, Jacksonville has 25 percent more zeroes than High-A Palm Beach, whose 16 zeroes represent the next-closest team in all of Minor League Baseball. The 2018 Jumbo Shrimp led the Southern League with 16 blankings, and this year's club is nearing the circuit record of 25 set by Asheville in 1970.

STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM, NOW WE HERE

Jacksonville surrendered just 16 runs in their six-game series with Mississippi, and the club's starting pitching was a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During that set, Jumbo Shrimp starters combined for a 2.29 ERA (9 ER in 35.1 IP). That quintet has posted 31 strikeouts against nine walks and 30 hits allowed in the process. In comparison, Jumbo Shrimp starters compiled a 6.13 ERA (32 ER in 47.0 IP) over the previous nine games.

SCORE FOUR AND WIN!

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 14 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 34-6 (.850). Jacksonville has plated at least four runs in 12 of their 24 games in the campaign's second half.

'PEN PALS

From June 26 through the eighth inning on July 5, the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen netted a 36-inning streak without an earned run. That roll is in the midst of a stretch that has been devastating opposing lineups late in games. Over the last 31 contests, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 103.2 innings with just 18 runs, 16 earned, for a 1.39 ERA. During this 31-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 61 hits (5.3 H/9) while whiffing 109 (9.5 K/9) against 30 walks (2.6 BB/9).

BYE-BYE BIRDY

Jacksonville outfielder Corey Bird came into play on July 4 in a massive slump, going 10-for-87 (.115) at the plate in the previous 22 games to drop his season batting line to .203/.258/.242. That said, the Elkview, W.V., native has followed that skid up with hits in 11 consecutive contests. Over these last 11 affairs, Bird is 16-for-37, slashing .432/.488/.622 with a double, two home runs, 12 RBIs, six runs scored, three walks and one hit-by-pitch. A product of Marshall University, Bird is hitting .407/.468/.630 (1.097 OPS) in 54 at-bats with runners in scoring position on the year.

MORE LIKE A.C. MILAN, AMIRITE?

Jacksonville infielder J.C. Millan entered play on May 17 hitting a woeful .191/.203/.235 for the season. Even so, the 23-year-old infielder was given a chance to earn an everyday spot in the Jumbo Shrimp order. Responding to the opportunity, over the last 39 contests, Millan is slashing .317/.383/.446 with nine doubles, three home runs, 26 RBIs and 15 walks. This 39-game stretch has seen Millan's season wRC+ shoot up from 25 to 107.

HIT US WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 18-11 (.621) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 29 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest runs (91) and hits (206) of any Double-A club. The Jumbo Shrimp also place third in Double-A in batting average against (.220), third in WHIP (1.11), tied for third in walks (77), sixth in ERA (3.00) and 12th in strikeouts (258) during this span.

