Generals Gameday: July 18 at Montgomery

July 18, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (53-40 Overall, 14-9 Second Half)

Vs. Montgomery Biscuits (61-35 Overall, 17-9 Second Half)

Thursday, July 14 | 6:35 pm CT | Riverwalk Stadium

Game 94 | Road Game 52 | Second Half Game 24

Generals SP: RHP Emilio Vargas, 1-2, 5.44 ERA

Opponent SP: Opener & RHP Riley O'Brien, 5-6, 3.88 ERA

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals visit the Montgomery Biscuits (AA, Tampa Bay Rays) for the second and final time in 2019. The two North Division playoff entrants from 2018 will play only 18 games this season, with thirteen of them coming in the Second Half. The Generals were the only team to win four games against the Biscuits in the First Half, but Montgomery took home the North Division title to earn a playoff bid.

TBR Top-30 Prospects at MTG (with rank): OF Jesus Sanchez (#3), 2B Vidal Brujan (#6), OF Josh Lowe (#14), SS Taylor Walls (#19), IF Tristan Gray (#28)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, were shut out on Sunday by Mother Nature, as weather related to Tropical Storm Barry forced the cancellation of Jackson's scheduled double-header against the Birmingham Barons. The Generals (53-40) and Barons (41-51) will not make up the cancelled games, as they do not meet again in 2019 and had already ruled out possible contests on Monday and Tuesday due to the storm.

Jackson and Birmingham remain tied in the North Division standings for the Second Half, holding identical 14-9 records after the Southern League's All-Star Break. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Emilio Vargas hasn't made a quality start in almost 3 months, dating back to his April 22 appearance at Birmingham (6.0 IP, 2 ER). He gave up six runs in 10.1 innings in his last two outings (against Chattanooga) and could really use a gem as the Generals open their series with the First Half champs. Riley O'Brien will have an opener pitching in front of him for Montgomery, but there's no guarantee that will help him. Last time Montgomery tried that, Ivan Pelaez gave up 7 runs in 1.2 innings in a 10-3 loss to Jackson on July 1. O'Brien allowed 1 run in 5.1 innings of work that day, but he couldn't overcome the lousy opening.

EIGHT STRAIGHT: After beating Birmingham on July 13, the Generals' win streak extended to eight games, their most consecutive victories since May 2018 against Pensacola and Birmingham. Jackson's longest win streak as a D-backs affiliate was a nine-game spree in April 2018 against Tennessee, Birmingham, and Chattanooga. The 2016 Mariners affiliate also won nine straight. Jackson won titles in both those years.

8 facts about Jackson's current 8-game spree:

*Outscoring opponents 56-32

*15 runs scored in the first inning

*7 double-plays turned and 5 outfield assists

*6 players with 4+ XBH (Varsho, Hernandez, P. Smith, Chisholm, Ellis, Baez)

*4 saves by 4 different pitchers (Kohn, Ginkel, Aguilar, McCanna)

*2 quality starts (Peacock, Payamps)

*3 come-from-behind wins

*1 last-at-bat wins

