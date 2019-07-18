Luis Aviles Jr. Activated From IL, Belisario Transferred to San Antonio

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced a pair of roster moves prior to their series opener against the Mobile BayBears on Thursday night. Infielder Luis Aviles Jr. has been activated from the injured list and RHP Johan Belisario has been transferred to Triple-A San Antonio.

Aviles returns from the injured list after a short stint, landing on the IL on July 8. The 24-year-old has appeared in 74 games with the Shuckers this season, hitting .250 with 12 doubles, two home runs, 28 RBI and 43 runs scored. The shortstop was named a Midseason Southern League All-Star and is third in the Southern League in steals with 24.

Belisario earns a promotion to Triple-A San Antonio for a second time this season. Signed by the Brewers as a minor league free agent, Belisario went 8-0 with Biloxi over 16 appearances, nine starts, pitching to a 2.57 ERA. In 63.0 innings of work, Belisario walked just 15 while striking out 55 batters and holding opponents to a .222 batting average.

The Shuckers travel to Hank Aaron Stadium to take on the Mobile BayBears on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. Biloxi is scheduled to send RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-2, 3.89) to the mound against BayBears RHP Andrew Wantz (0-1, 4.78). The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code 'Shuckers' at checkout.

