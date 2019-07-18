Prado to Miami, Twine to Jacksonville, Guzman to Injured List

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Miami Marlins announced a series of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field at 7:15 p.m.

Miami Marlins infielder Martin Prado has been reinstated from Miami's injured list to the active roster and has returned from his rehab assignment with Jacksonville. Prado played in three games with Jacksonville where he hit .200 (1-for-5) with five walks.

Additionally, infielder Justin Twine has been reinstated from Jacksonville's injured list to the active roster. Twine, a 2019 Southern League Midseason All-Star, has played in 81 games this year with the Jumbo Shrimp hitting .240 with a home run and 27 RBI.

In a corresponding move, right-handed starting pitcher Jorge Guzman has been transferred from Jacksonville's active roster to the injured list, retroactive to July 17. Guzman is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the Marlins No. 10 prospect, and has made 19 starts for Jacksonville this season where he is 4-9 with a 4.04 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 104 and two-thirds innings.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, and a revised roster is attached.

The Jumbo Shrimp are in Chattanooga to begin a four-game set with the Lookouts in Thursday's 7:15 p.m. ET contest. RHP Sixto Sanchez (4-4, 3.73 ERA) starts for Jacksonville. Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:50 p.m. with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

