Harris Promoted to M-Braves Among Moves

July 18, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - The Atlanta Braves have made the following roster moves before tonight's 6:35 pm series opener against Pensacola, which affects the Mississippi Braves roster. RHP Jason Creasy has been transferred to Triple-A Gwinnett from Mississippi, RHP Josh Graham has been activated from the Injured List, OF Tyler Neslony has been placed on the Injured List, and OF Trey Harris has been promoted to Mississippi from High-A Florida and will wear #58. On Thursday, RHP Kevin Gausman's MLB rehab assignment has been transferred to Triple-A Gwinnett from Mississippi,

Creasy, 27, was transferred to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett on July 6 and has appeared in eight games for the M-Braves this season. At Mississippi, Creasy had a 0.87 ERA (1 ER/10.1 IP) with opposing batters hitting .205.

The Clayton, North Carolina native struck out 15 while only walking four and posted a WHIP of 1.16. Creasy had a record of 1-0 at Mississippi with two saves on two save opportunities.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Creasy in the eighth round of the 2011 draft out of Clayton High School. The Arizona Diamondbacks signed free-agent Creasy to a minor league contract in August 2018 and was selected by the Atlanta Braves in this past December's Rule 5 draft.

Graham, 25, was placed on the 7-Day Injured List for forearm tightness on July 6. Before his injury, Graham pitched in relief for 26 games (29.2 IP) posting an ERA of 3.94. Opposing batters hit .231 against Graham who has allowed 25 hits and 17 runs this season.

The Oregon product was acquired by the Atlanta Braves in the 4th round of the 2015 draft out of the University of Oregon. Graham was transferred to Double-A Mississippi from High-A Florida in August 2018.

Neslony, 25, a Texas Tech product, was placed on the 7-Day Injured List for a thumb sprain on July 18. This season, Neslony has appeared in 58 games where he has posted an average of .292 (56 hits/192 AB).

The Corpus Christi, Texas native this season has 32 runs, nine doubles, four triples, five home runs, 24 RBI, four stolen bases, and a .369 OBP.

The Atlanta Braves acquired Neslony in the 9th round of the 2016 draft out of Texas Tech. Neslony was transferred to Low-A Rome from Danville in July 2016, and was promoted to High-A Florida in April 2017.

Harris, 23, a Powder Springs, Georgia native has played in games for Low-A Rome and High-A Florida this season. While in Rome, Harris played in 56 games and hit .366 with 74 hits, 14 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, with 44 RBI. At Florida, Harris hit .303 with 20 hits, five doubles, four home runs, and had 17 RBI across 34 games.

Harris is currently on a seven-game hitting streak (7/9-7/17), batting .370, including three-straight two-hit games, 6-for-11, four runs, one home run, three RBI, two BB, and two stolen bases.

The University of Missouri product was ranked ninth all-time in career at-bats (767), 11th in career home runs (28), 10th in career RBI (156), and seventh in stolen bases (37) while playing for Mizzou before the Atlanta Braves acquired Harris in the 32nd round of the 2018 draft.

Gausman, 28, launched his rehab assignment on July 5 at High-A Florida and continued his assignment at Mississippi where he made one start allowing just one unearned run on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

The former fourth-overall selection in 2012 by Baltimore went for 6.0 innings, with 91 pitches (75 strikes). Opposing batters hit .136 against Gausman who had a WHIP of 0.50.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.