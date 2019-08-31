Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 31 at Jackson

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at Jackson in Saturday's 7:05 p.m. contest. RHP Edward Cabrera (4-1, 2.45 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Generals RHP Emilio Vargas (5-3, 2.78 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

JACKSON FIVE-SPOT KOs JUMBO SHRIMP

A five-run Jackson seventh inning on Friday pushed the Generals to a 7-2 triumph over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The Generals took an early lead on Ben DeLuzio's solo home run in the first inning. However, the Jumbo Shrimp answered immediately in their next at-bats. Riley Mahan tied the game on an RBI single before Stone Garrett scored on a double play ground ball to put Jacksonville ahead 2-1. In the bottom of the third, Seth Beer's RBI ground out tied the game at two. The score remained 2-2 until the seventh. Ryan Grotjohn and Camden Duzenack each homered. L.T. Tolbert smacked an RBI double before Daulton Varsho connected on an RBI single. Pavin Smith then capped the frame with a sacrifice fly to make it 7-2.

NOT YOUR AVERAGE JOE

Jacksonville infielder Joe Dunand was in a massive slump when he came up to the plate on August 13 at Tennessee. The Miami native was just 9-for-57 (.158) in his previous 17 games, dropping his season batting line to a measly .231/.300/.308. Dunand has played in 18 contests since that point, and the N.C. State product has been sizzling hot since that point. Over these last 18 affairs, Dunand is 19-for-61 at the plate, slashing .311/.354/.492 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBIs. After striking out in 29.7 percent of his plate appearances in 61 games with Jacksonville in 2018, Dunand has seen his strikeout rate plummet to 22.8 percent this season. Interestingly, his ground ball rate has rocketed from 32.4 percent to 42.4 percent.

THE SORCERER'S STONE

There have been five five-hit games in the Southern League this year, four of which have been notched by Jacksonville players. Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Stone Garrett has bagged two of those efforts, making him the first Jacksonville player with multiple five-hit games in recorded club history (since the start of the 2005 season), which dates back through the 2005 season. Over his last 18 contests, the Richmond, Texas native is a scorching 24-for-67 at the plate, slashing .358/.394/.687 with seven doubles, five home runs and 18 RBIs. After hitting .198/.255/.330 in 212 plate appearances over the campaign's first half of the season, Garrett has posted a .289/.327/.498 batting line in 223 plate appearances after the All-Star Break.

'PEN PALS

Jacksonville right-handed starter Sixto Sanchez worked four shutout innings on August 20 at Birmingham before giving way to the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen. However, three Jacksonville relievers combined to yield nine runs on 11 hits in that game, ultimately gifting the Barons a 9-3 triumph. The Jumbo Shrimp have played nine contests since that meltdown, and the club's bullpen has been a significant strength during this stretch. Over these last nine affairs, Jacksonville relief pitchers have combined to surrender just nine runs, eight earned, on 26 hits in 34.1 innings for a 2.10 ERA. During that stretch, they have whiffed 33 against nine walks.

CRAZY. STUPID. GLOVE.

Jacksonville's season-best nine-game errorless streak ended on August 13, but the club has still boasted a strong defense through virtually the entirety of the 2019 season. Because errors are subjective in nature and only penalize fielders who actually reach balls in play, perhaps the best introspection of a club's defense in the minor leagues is its defensive efficiency, a simple measure of how often a team turns batted balls put into play against it into outs. Jacksonville boasts a .724 defensive efficiency that leads the Southern League.

CONNECT FOUR

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 28 of its last 30 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 48-8 (.857).

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Jacksonville is just 5-12 when playing at Jackson since the 2016 season... The Jumbo Shrimp have homered just three times in the last eight games after launching 17 rockets in the previous 19 contests... Jacksonville is just 8-8 over their last 16 games... The Jumbo Shrimp were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Generals on Friday night. That defeat also sealed Jacksonville's fifth consecutive losing overall record.

