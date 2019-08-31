Generals Gameday: Sec Night - August 31 vs. Jacksonville

August 31, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





PLAYOFF BOUND!

The Generals have clinched a postseason berth for the third time in four years! Call the Generals' box office today to ask about tickets for Game 3 of the North Division Series (Sept. 6, 6:05pm) and beyond!

POSTSEASON DETAILS

As season-long divisional runners-up to Montgomery, the Generals will host at least 1 guaranteed playoff game: Game 3 of the North Division Series with Montgomery will happen on Friday, September 6 at 6:05pm at The Ballpark at Jackson. Jackson must win the best-of-five series to advance to the League Championship Series.

Link to Promos/Tickets

Link to Generals Radio

Link to Game Notes

SPECIAL CONCERT PRICING - THIS WEEKEND ONLY:

$30 tickets, courtesy of Furniture World!

Willie Nelson/Alison Krauss Tickets Link

WILLIE NELSON & ALISON KRAUSS, LIVE IN JACKSON!

Tickets for Tuesday, September 17th's Willie Nelson/Alison Krauss concert at The Ballpark at Jackson are on sale now by phone, in person, and on our website at JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com. Don't miss seeing these 2 stars!

Jackson Generals (77-57 Overall, 38-26 2nd Half)

Vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (66-70, 37-29 2nd Half)

Saturday, August 31 | 6:05 pm CT | Game 135 | 2nd Half Game 65

Generals SP: RHP Cole Stapler (4-0, 2.60 ERA)

Opponent SP: RHP Edward Cabrera (4-1, 2.45 ERA)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, broke a 2-2 tie with a five-run seventh inning, powering past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a 7-2 victory at The Ballpark at Jackson on Friday. The Generals (77-57) hit three solo home runs --- including back-to-back jacks in the seventh --- to end the playoff hopes for the Jumbo Shrimp (66-70). Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S MATCHUP: In a change of plans, the Generals will throw right-hander Cole Stapler for their Saturday evening regular season finale against Jacksonville. Stapler's last four outings have each lasted three or fewer innings, but he hasn't given up a run in the month of August over 16.0 innings of work. Stapler faces Jacksonville right-hander Edward Cabrera, who is carrying a 2.45 ERA in 7 starts with the Jumbo Shrimp. Cabrera is just 21 years old.

HURRICANE DORIAN'S IMPACT: Due to the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Dorian on the Florida coast early this week, the Southern League office has made the decision to cancel Sunday and Monday's games of the Generals' series against Jacksonville in order to allow the Jumbo Shrimp to return home and prepare their families and belongings for the storm's impact on Jacksonville. Tickets for Sunday's and Monday's cancelled games can be exchanged for tickets to tonight's game or Jackson's upcoming playoff game at The Ballpark on Sept. 6.

ALL-STAR 2020: On July 29, the Jackson Generals announced that they would play host to the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game at The Ballpark at Jackson, their first All-Star Game since 2011. Manager Blake Lalli was a participant in that 2011 game, which the North Division won 6-3. (CLICK: 2020 SL ASG release)

ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped for 2019, with over 300 participants already signed up! New achievement levels are in place, with rewards given to the most loyal fans. Get the most out of your child's time at The Ballpark - sign them up today!

Kids Club 2019 Link

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2020 Southern League All-Star Game is coming to Jackson! Ask about 2020 season tickets and ASG packages today:

Dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.