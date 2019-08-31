Smokies Squash BayBears to Clinch Series

MOBILE, AL. - In a 10-3 beat down, the Tennessee Smokies (57-80, 24-44) won their third straight over the Mobile BayBears (49-85, 22-44) to win the final series of the season at Hank Aaron Stadium on Saturday night. Every Smoky reached base while eight starters picked up a hit en route to 17 total hits.

Smokies starter RHP Cory Abbott (W, 8-8) dominated once again, striking out ten batters over six scoreless innings while allowing just two hits. Abbott currently leads all of Double-A with 166 strikeouts. He has not allowed an earned run in his last 25 innings, a five game span.

Abbott also picked up some early run support from his team's bats. Tyler Payne opened the scoring in the top of the third with an RBI groundout. Jhonny Pereda followed up with a two-run single to complete the hatrick in the third.

Mobile's RHP Luis Madero (L, 5-11) had a rough go, giving up five runs on nine hits in four innings. Every Mobile pitcher ended up giving up at least one run.

The hitting barrage continued into the fourth inning for the Smokies. Charcer Burks singled a run in, and then Jared Young collected the first of two eventual doubles which brought Burks home. Young finished the night going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Gioskar Amaya also joined Young smacking three hits and an RBI.

For the first time since June 26, the Smokies scored at least nine. Pereda went 3-for-4 and had three RBIs. Nico Hoerner picked up his 5th straight multi-hit game and extended his on-base streak to 28 games.

Going into the bottom of the ninth, the Smokies were shutting out the BayBears until Jhoan Urena presented his side three runs off a three run bomb over the right field wall. Mobile tallied three hits in the frame which was the same as the previous eight innings combined.

Game four features RHP Erich Uelmen (0-2, 6.84) for Tennessee while LHP Greg Mahle (2-3, 2.39) looks to pick up Mobile's first win of the series. First pitch is set for 3:05 pm EDT from Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile.

