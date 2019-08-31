Schedule Changed: Generals, Shrimp to Play Series Finale Saturday Night

The Jackson Generals will play their series finale against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday, August 31, concluding their series in three games rather than the originally scheduled five-game set. In consultation with Minor League Baseball, the Southern League office made the decision to cancel the games scheduled for Sunday, September 1, and Monday, September 2 at The Ballpark at Jackson, allowing the Jumbo Shrimp to return home and prepare their families and belongings for the impending arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Florida.

Tickets previously purchased for Sunday and Monday's games can be exchanged for tickets to tonight's series finale (6:05 p.m. CT first pitch) or the Generals' upcoming playoff game against the Montgomery Biscuits (Friday, September 6, 6:05 p.m. CT).

Tonight is SEC Night at The Ballpark, featuring:

*13 pairs of tickets raffled off to 2019 college football games featuring Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Alabama, and others!

*The last regular-season postgame firework show of 2019!

*Live college football games televised on in-stadium TVs in the LeBonheur Picnic Pavilion and the Reed's Metals Bullpen Bar!

*Additional tickets raffled off for the upcoming Willie Nelson/Alison Krauss concert at The Ballpark (September 17)!

The Generals' annual season-ticket holder picnic will still be held on Sunday at The Ballpark, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Batting practice will be offered to season-ticket holders at 2 p.m. The Generals' box office will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday for concert-goers to pick up previously purchased tickets to the Willie Nelson/Alison Krauss concert. The office and ballpark will be closed to the public for Labor Day on Monday, September 2.

PLAYOFFS UPDATE:

The defending champion Generals have secured a spot in the Southern League playoffs for the third time in four years! As North Division runners-up in 2019, the Generals are guaranteed to host at least one playoff game: Game 3 of the best-of-five North Division Series will be played at The Ballpark at Jackson on Friday, September 6, at 6:05 p.m. CT against the Montgomery Biscuits. Regular season ticket vouchers will be permissible for entry to postseason games. Generals playoff tickets are available for purchase in person at The Ballpark at Jackson box office or by calling 731-988-5299.

