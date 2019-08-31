Lookouts Make It Two in a Row

August 31, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





After scoring a first inning run the Lookouts and the Braves locked horns for a showdown with the Lookouts coming out on top with a ninth inning surge to win game two 4-1. Packy Naughton was the benefactor of a run in the first inning. He would proceed to retire thirteen Braves in a row before giving up his first hit. He left the game in the eighth and would have a sparkling no decision effort. Lookouts bats meanwhile went silent until the ninth then belting two hits and a Braves error to take the lead. Gavin LaValley and Tyler Stephenson knocked in three runs. Corey Thompson would finish the game for the win and go 2-1 on the season.

In game three Saturday the Lookouts go with RHP-Johendi Jiminian (4-5,4.53) and the Brave have RHP-Jonathan Aro (3-2,3.05) out of the bullpen. Air time on 98.1 The Lake is set for 7:20 EDT and at Milb.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.