Jackson, Knowles Names All Stars

(Orem, UT) - Owlz shortstop Jeremiah Jackson and outfielder D'Shawn Knowles will represent the Owlz at the 2019 Pioneer League vs Northwest League All-Star Games in Boise, Idaho on August 6th.

Jeremiah Jackson is crrently the league leader in home runs, pacing the Pioneer League with 14. The Angels' 2018 2nd round pick has had four games this season in which he has hit two home runs. Jackson is batting .248 with 38 runs batted in. Jackson is rated as the Angels' No. 5 prospect according to MLB.com/Pipeline.

D'Shawn Knowles has played in 35 games this season and is batting .257 with three homer runs and 13 runs batted in. Knowles was signed by the Angels as an international free agent out of the Bahamas in 2017 and is rated as the Angels' No. 10 prospect according to MLB.com/Pipeline.

Jackson and Knowles will compete with the rest of the Pioneer League All-Stars against the Northwest League at the fifth annual Norwest League/Pioneer League All Star Game at Memorial Stadium, home of the Boise Hawks, on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

