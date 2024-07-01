Jackson Drives in Three, Spikes Sweep Black Bears with 8-5 Win

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Manny Jackson knocked in three runs for the second straight night, including a two-run single in the sixth that helped the State College Spikes complete a sweep of the West Virginia Black Bears with an 8-5 victory on Sunday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Jackson, who smashed his second homer of the year on Saturday against the Black Bears (9-13), started off his night with a groundout that brought in Deniel Ortiz in the first. The Norfolk State product then stepped up with bases loaded and one out in the sixth and made a 6-5 game into an 8-5 game with a single to left-center field.

The Spikes (13-11) got going early with a four-run first that also included an RBI double for Robert Hipwell. After building a 5-1 lead, State College saw West Virginia rally to tie the game at 5-5 in the fourth before Braylan West's bases-loaded hit by pitch broke the tie, followed by Jackson's big hit.

Reliever Ben Plumley (1-0) faced the minimum six batters over two innings for the win. Plumley allowed a walk, but elicted a double-play ball right afterwards. Douglas Bauer then delivered a scoreless eighth before Drake Quinn (2) tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save in as many opportunities.

With the win, the Spikes remained in sole possession of second place in the MLB Draft League's first-half standings, three games back of the Williamsport Crosscutters with 11 games remaining in the first-half schedule.

After an off day on the schedule Monday, the Spikes will host the Crosscutters on Tuesday night to start a four-game series that includes the first two games at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, with the second two on Thursday and Friday at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

The 6:35 p.m. matchup is set to feature right-hander Fidel Ulloa (0-0) on the mound for State College after a scintillating first outing with the Spikes in which he recorded seven strikeouts over four one-hit innings last Tuesday. Williamsport will send right-hander Connor Shouse (1-0) to the mound.

