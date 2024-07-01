Rock Never Stops Tribute Show to Perform at Eastwood Field on September 21st

July 1, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - The Rock Never Stops Show, presented by Primanti Bros., will perform at Eastwood Field on Saturday, September 21st. The bands performing include: Rattrap (Ratt Tribute Band), Rock of Love (Poison Tribute Band) and Paradise City (Guns N' Roses Tribute Band). The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will open at 6pm and the show will start at 7pm.

Tickets start at $10 and are on sale now at mvscrappers.com and at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field. A limited number of suites are available for $325 each.

The 2024 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding member teams in the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2024 season at Eastwood Field on Friday, June 7 against the Frederick Keys. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. For more information, visit mvscrappers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.