Cutters 5K Raises over $14,000

July 1, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Over 200 racers participated in the 2023 Cutters 5K to benefit Hope Enterprises on June 8 at Journey Bank Ballpark.

Noah Bowers of Lewistown was the overall winner and top male finisher. The top female for the third straight year was Erin Witter of Montoursville.

The event raised $14,419 for the Hope Enterprises Foundation.

