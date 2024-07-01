2024 Homestand #4 July 4-7

July 1, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Vs. West Virginia Black Bears & Williamsport Crosscutters

Thursday, July 4 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM

BACK TO BACK FIREWORKS NIGHTS! Fourth of July Fireworks following the game presented by Flynn's Tire & Auto Service, Fairfield Inn Warren Niles, 21 WFMJ & WBCB. It's BUCK NIGHT presented by The Valley's Honda Dealers and Y-103. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs, $1 soft drinks and $2 12oz domestic drafts all game long.

Friday, July 5 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 pm

BACK TO BACK FIREWORKS NIGHTS! Be sure to stick around after the game for post-game fireworks presented by Hot Dog Wally, 21 WFMJ and WBCB. Sip, sip, hooray for Wine Down Weekend wine specials every Friday presented by Webb Winery.

Saturday, July 6 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05pm

It's Developmental disABILITIES Awareness Night with jersey proceeds to Fairhaven Foundation. Bid at livesource.com or at the game. Specialty Jersey Series is presented by Foxconn. It's also Recycling Night presented by Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste District. Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

Sunday, July 7 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 2:05pm

It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books for Akron Children's and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's Youth League Day presented by Eastwood Mall Complex - kids, wear your youth league jersey for a FREE Upper Box Seat ticket to the game. Kids can also stick around after for kids run the bases.

The Scrappers 2024 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will open one hour prior to each game.

