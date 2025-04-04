Scrappers to Host Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Night on Thursday, June 5

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to host Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night presented by Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition on Thursday, June 5 th when the Scrappers take on the State College Spikes at 7:05pm. This event will provide students K-12 and their parents with a unique look into the world of STEM Education and opportunities for careers at leading organizations located in the Mahoning Valley.

Allison Engstrom, Project Manager with Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition said "Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition is thrilled to serve as presenting sponsor for Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night. Last year, thousands of students and their families engaged with local manufacturers, education partners, Robotics clubs and more before an awesome night of Scrappers baseball. We expect the event to grow even more this year, and we can't wait to provide educational, fun, hands-on activities and demonstrations for students to learn more about STEM careers in manufacturing, engineering and more!"

All students will receive two free game tickets to attend the event by filling out the ticket request form that can be found on mvscrappers.com. Event goers can experience interactive, hands-on exhibits with virtual and augmented reality, robotics, 3D animation & printers and more!

Companies or schools interested in participating in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night can contact the Scrappers Front Office at 330-505-0000 or email jtaylor@mvscrappers.com.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. Opening Night at Eastwood Field is on Wednesday, June 4th against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.

