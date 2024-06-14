Jackie Young Etches Career-High 34 PTS and 7 Made Threes in Win over Mercury (June 13, 2024)

June 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







Jackie Young made a huge imprint for the Aces when they needed it the most. Trailing by as much as 16 points, Young got hot in the second quarter and never looked back to notch a new career-high of 24 PTS and 7 made three pointers.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.