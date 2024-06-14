Jackie Young Etches Career-High 34 PTS and 7 Made Threes in Win over Mercury (June 13, 2024)
June 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
Jackie Young made a huge imprint for the Aces when they needed it the most. Trailing by as much as 16 points, Young got hot in the second quarter and never looked back to notch a new career-high of 24 PTS and 7 made three pointers.
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 14, 2024
- Dallas Wings to Celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday against Connecticut Sun - Dallas Wings
- Young's 34, Wilson's 32 Help Erase 16-Point 1st Quarter Deficit in 103-99 Win Over Mercury - Las Vegas Aces
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Young's 34, Wilson's 32 Help Erase 16-Point 1st Quarter Deficit in 103-99 Win Over Mercury
- Game Preview- Aces Look to End Losing Skid Thursday in Phoenix
- Aces Suffer Third-Straight Defeat with 100-86 Loss to Lynx
- USA Women's Basketball National Team Draws Four Aces for 2024 Olympic Games
- Aces Return Home for Tuesday Tilt vs. Minnesota