Jackals Take Opener Of Weekend Series Versus Boulders

August 27, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Jared Milch pitched seven strong innings, Josh Rehwaldt drove in five runs and the New Jersey Jackals seized control early in the game with a four-run second inning on their way to a 12-3 win over the New York Boulders on Friday at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, NJ, in the opening game of their weekend three-game set.

The loss was the fifth in a row for the Boulders, while the win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Jackals.

Milch allowed two runs on five hits over his seven innings of work, finishing his night by retiring the final 10 batters he faced. After the Boulders' Gian Martellini singled with one out in the fourth, Milch induced a double play grounder from Phil Caulfield to end the inning. He then retired the side in order in each of his final three innings on the mound.

Milch struck out eight and walked just one as he improved his season mark to 3-4.

Reece Karalus tossed a scoreless eighth inning in relief of Milch for the Jackals, while Jared Mulholland came on in the ninth and was touched up for an RBI double by Phil Caulfield.

The Jackals broke on top in the second inning, getting two-run singles by Rehwaldt and Santiago Chirino to move out to a 4-0 lead. Rehwaldt would close out the New Jersey scoring with a three-run home run, his sixth of the season, in the eighth inning off New York reliever Ben Strahm

New York cut their deficit in half in the top of the third inning when a Marcus Mastrobuoni bases loaded single plated two runs.

The Jackals tacked on a single run in the sixth on a Nico Toni sacrifice fly; then made it a 7-2 game in the seventh inning when Todd Isaacs hit a two-run home run to left, his ninth of the year, off New York reliever Luke Burton.

In addition to Rehwaldt's home run, the Jackals also got RBI singles from Chirino, his third RBI of the night, and Dalton Combs in the eighth inning.

Ryan Munoz started and was tagged with the loss for the Boulders. He surrendered five runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings, while walking four and striking out six. Munoz fell to 4-4 on the year with the defeat.

