Tough Double-Header for Gateway

August 27, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Schaumburg, IL - Geoff Bramblett throws a complete game against his former team in a 5-1 Schaumburg win in the first of a double-header.

The Grizzlies only run of the game came in the fourth inning, and it was unearned. An error allowed Ty Moore to score from second base.

The Boomers scored the first two runs of the game in the second inning with an RBI single from Matt Botcher and an RBI sacrifice fly from Dusty Stroup.

Schaumburg added to that lead in the third inning with an RBI single from Quincy Nieporte to give his team a 3-0 lead.

A lead-off home run for Matt McGarry hit the left field foul pole in the fifth inning to make it 4-1 Schaumburg. An RBI double from Matt Bottcher pushed the score to 5-1 in the same inning.

Bramblett allowed six hits and two hits while punching out four batters in his seven innings of work.

Game Two

Ryan Middendorf continued his dominance over the last month with a shutout in a 2-0 victory for Schaumburg. The Boomers only allowed five runs in their sweep of Gateway.

The first hit for either team was not recorded until there was one out in the bottom of the third when Nick Oddo lined a ball into right field. Schaumburg was unable to score in the inning.

Both of the Schaumburg runs came in the bottom of the fourth inning with RBI singles from Braxton Davidson and Brett Milazzo.

Sam Gardner, Gateway's starter, recorded a quality start giving up six hits, two walks, and two runs over six innings to go along with seven strikeouts.

Ryan Middendorf was a little better going seven scoreless innings allowing four hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Gateway returns to Sauget, Illinois to take on the Evansville Otters with Ted Simmons Appearance Night taking place Friday and first pitch scheduled for 6:45 CT.

