Boomers Hold off Lake Erie

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers held off a late surge from the Lake Erie Crushers to win a fourth in a row by scoring a 6-4 decision on Friday night at Wintrust Field.

Schaumburg plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take control. Lake Erie starter Paul Hall, Jr. retired eight straight before issuing a walk to Chase Dawson. Quincy Nieporte followed with a single and the first run scored on a wild pitch. Clint Hardy, activated from the injured list before the game, notched an RBI single and Brett Milazzo also singled home a run in the inning.

Lake Erie scored in the top of the seventh on a Karl Ellison homer before the Boomers put two on the board in the bottom of the inning to open a 6-1 advantage on an RBI double from Braxton Davidson and another Hardy RBI. Lake Erie posted five consecutive hits in the top of the eighth to draw within 6-4 and the first six reached before Jack Snyder stopped the rally. Thomas Nicoll spun a perfect ninth to notch his seventh save of the year.

Erik Martinez picked up his first professional victory, striking out seven in 5.2 blank innings. The pitching staff went 16 innings without allowing a run before the seventh. Nieporte tallied three hits and Milaazo added a pair in the victory. The Boomers also stole three bases.

The Boomers (43-38) remain atop the Central Division with the largest divisional lead in the league and will continue the series on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. on Peck Cancer night presented by Gold Glove Charities. The team will wear special jerseys to help strike out pediatric cancer. The contest will also feature postgame fireworks. RHP Kyle Arjona (8-5, 2.55) will make the start against LHP Dillon Larsen (0-1, 3.79). Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

