Wild Things Snap Équipe Québec's Streak, Get Help to Get to 1 GB

August 27, 2021 - Frontier League (FL)







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things snapped Équipe Québec's 11-game win streak in the series opener Friday at Wild Things Park with an 8-3 win behind four RBI from Hector Roa and an early offensive outburst. With Tri-City coming back from down eight runs and winning 13-12 over Sussex County, the Wild Things sit one game back going into the middle game Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Washington started the scoring in the second inning with an RBI double by Joe Campagna to left field that scored Tristan Peterson. The visitors got the run back in the third against McKenzie Mills on an RBI single scoring Gift Ngoepe by L.P. Pelletier. The Wild Things returned the favor and added in the third with a three-run frame. Bralin Jackson lifted a sac fly to score Andrew Sohn, who had singled. Hector Roa doubled home Grant Heyman and Peterson singled home Roa.

Équipe Québec plated a run in the fourth with a homer by Jesse Hodges. Washington got three in the fifth on Hector Roa's three-run shot, his second homer in as many nights. It was his 11th of the season, putting him at 56 for his Wild Things' career, which is one off the career record of 57 for the organization set by Jacob Dempsey. Roa's four RBI on the night give him 50 on the year, six shy of a tie for the top total in Wild Things' history.

Scotty Dubrule grounded in a run in the sixth before Équipe Québec plated its final run in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Lacroix.

Rob Whalen, Washington's first former big leaguer, got the win piggybacking the four-inning start of Mills. Mills allowed two runs on four hits before Whalen allowed three hits and the sac fly in his four innings of work. He fanned four. Zach Strecker worked a one-two-three ninth to finish the game and put Washington to 45-36.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates tomorrow receive a Sean Casey Bobblehead on Miracle League Night, presented by Mortgage Connect. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. Keven Pimentel will take the mound for the Wild Things and be opposed by Henry Omana for Équipe Québec.

