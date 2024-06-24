Jackalopes Split Double Dip

June 24, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

It was a tale of two games for the Jackalopes in today's doubleheader. The Jakes came from behind in the 6th to win the seven-inning game one 5-3. An eight-run first inning spurred Ogden to a decisive 15-1 victory in game two.

The Jackalopes bats took a while to get started in the first game. Ogden starter Rafael Vazquez had spun five scoreless when the Jackalopes finally broke through with a Damian Henderson RBI groundout to make it 3-1. Down to their final four outs, Calyn Halvorson delivered a clutch RBI single. Still down a run and with two on, Omar Veloz stepped to the plate. The catcher was carrying the Jackalopes defensively at his position, frequently catching due to injuries to both Austin Chouinard and Austin Shumaker.

However, perhaps due to his frequent labor behind homeplate, Veloz was hitting just .195 with only one extra base hit. Chris Knabenshue stuck with him, though not opting for a pinch hitter. Veloz came through. He connected on a fastball, powering it over the left field wall. Omar Veloz 's first home run gave the Jackalopes their first lead of the ballgame.

Ethan Smith followed on the next pitch with a solo shot of his own.

Though the bats starred late, the pitching was solid throughout. Stephen Still started and worked a quality start, giving up just three in his five innings. Elijah Johnson and Hunter Bryan each posted scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

The Jackalopes would only get to revel in their victory briefly. Ogden opened game two with a barrage against Jackalopes starter Josh Verdon. Nine hits, a home run, and eight runs chased the right-hander after just two-thirds of an inning.

The Jackalope bats were not up to the challenge, mustering only one run, coming on a Conrad Villafuerte single in the first inning.

Six zeros followed as Ogden added runs here and there to extend their lead to 14.

The game did feature a couple more good performances from the bullpen. Dustin Shorie got the Jakes out of the nightmare 8th and worked three more innings of his own, giving up three runs. Connor Barton and Zach Martinez each posted a scoreless innings as well.

"Good to get a win in game one yesterday, we fought back nicely and had all phases working well" said Jackalopes manager Chris Knabenshue. Game two was a disaster, our starter got off to a horrible start and we couldn't overcome it. It felt like the game was over in the first inning."

Overall, the weekend showed marked improvement for the Jackalopes, especially defensively, as they committed only three errors in the four games and none in their two victories.

Up next, the Jackalopes will travel to Colorado Springs for a split series with the Rocky Mountain Vibes. The first three games will be in The Springs, and then they will return to Grand Junction for the final three games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The weekend features Classic Car Night, Dinosaur Day, and Splash Sunday on the promo calendar. Fans can get their tickets at gjjackalopes.com. Friday'sFriday's game can also be seen locally on MeTV 12.2 194 cable.

