PBL Teams Participate in Play Ball Weekend

The Pioneer Baseball League, an MLB Partner League, announced today that over the weekend of 15-16 each of its 12 clubs participated in MLB's "Play Ball Weekend."

More than 400 kids in PBL communities participated in the clinics held at each team's home ballpark.

The "Play Ball Weekend" is Major League Baseball's global youth baseball and softball event that engages local communities through clinics and other activities.

This year, charities and organizations such as the Blackfeet Tribal Health Improvement Program, the American Legion Program and the Seattle Mariners partnered with individual teams as sponsors for the event.

All participants in the weekend camps received a Franklin bat and ball set, instruction from players and staff, and the opportunity for player meet and greets for teams present at their home parks.

"The Play Ball event is a weekend we look forward to every year. It's great to have the support from all of our clubs in this wonderful partnership event with Major League Baseball," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "It's amazing to see how our clubs can impact their communities so positively."

