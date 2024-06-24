Ballers Secure Split with 8-6 Win

DAVIS, Calif. - Some big-time swings and well timed hitting propelled Oakland to a 9-6 win, one that saw them salvage a series split with the Yolo High Wheelers.

The extra base hit was very much in fashion on a Sunday afternoon, and Austin Davis got it started with a leadoff double to begin the ballgame. He would come around to score later in the inning on a sac fly by Trevor Halsema.

Oakland's 1-0 lead was extended in the second when, with the bases loaded, Payton Harden sent a deep fly ball into right center for a three-run triple.

Dondrei Hubbard would get into the extra-base hit action in the third, hitting the first pitch he saw from Ben Ferrer over the left field wall for a solo shot.

Aaron Eden was pitching well and took a 5-2 lead into the sixth inning. At over 100 pitches he allowed a two-run single to Kirkland Banks finally lifting Eden from the game at a season high in pitches. Jake Dahle came in, walked the first batter then allowed a two-run single to Brayland Skinner to make it 6-5 Yolo.

It would not take long for Oakland to punch back however. After a long battle to begin the seventh between Austin Davis and Yolo lefty Jacob Stobart, Davis crushed a 3-2 changeup over the fence for a game-tying home run.

The Ballers would not be done in the seventh. A two-out single by Trevor Halsema and a walk to Hubbard brought Noah Martinez to the plate. Stobart worked Martinez inside on a few pitches but the Ballers first baseman was able to fight off enough pitches to finally bloop a ball over the infield for an RBI single. They would add another run in the inning on a bases loaded hit by pitch of Tyler Lozano, their eighth and final run.

The bullpen shut things down after that. Conner Richardson worked two masterful innings, allowing no hits and three strikeouts. Chandler David then came in to work his third consecutive day on the mound and went 1-2-3 for his second professional save.

The Ballers sit 3.0 games out of a playoff spot with just 18 games remaining in the first half. They now start a six-game home series with the Northern Colorado Owlz starting on Tuesday.

