Coliseum Day Presented by Last Dive Bar: Saturday June 29th

June 24, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







June 29th. The day we had planned on playing at the Oakland Coliseum, until the powers that be decided that we couldn't. So. We teamed up with the Last Dive Bar to celebrate the greatest fanbase on the planet, for a game to remember at Raimondi Park. No matter where you play, Oakland Baseball is here. Come out and celebrate the most important part of baseball: You. The Fans.

The first 1000 fans into the ballpark will receive a limited-edition collectors-item car flag designed by Last Dive Bar. Plus, special programming by the Last Dive Bar team for a game to remember.

