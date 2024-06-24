Boise Hawks Homestand #5 and #6 Preview

June 24, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks return to Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, July 2 for the start of a six-game series against the Missoula PaddleHeads. Included in this series is the Hawks' Fourth of July Celebration with THREE post-game firework shows on July 3, July 4, and July 5.

The Hawks will have a day off on Monday, July 8 then welcome in the Glacier Range Riders on Tuesday, July 9 for another six-game series.

Tuesday, July 2 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Boise Baconators (Wendy's); The Boise Hawks will take the field as the Boise Baconators. Before the game, Baconators players will be at the local Wendy's (Glenwood and Chinden) from 12:00PM to 1:00PM for a meet and greet. Stop by for a delicious lunch and get photos and autographs.

Five Dollar Tuesday: Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and a hot dog for just $5.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly2-2024

Wednesday, July 3 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (Albertsons, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Les Schwab, Pepsi, P1FCU, Umpqua Bank); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $6 ticket to the game.

Woof Wednesday (Scheels); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly3-2024

Thursday, July 4 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (Toyota, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will celebrate the birth of our nation and light up the sky with an extra special post-game fireworks show.

Happy Thursday (Molson Coors); Buy one, get one free sodas, waters, drafts, and seltzers up until last call!

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Discounted Tickets; Show your college ID at the Box Office to receive a discounted ticket starting at $6

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly4-2024

Friday, July 5 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (St. Luke's Hospital, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly5-2024

Saturday, July 6 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Boise State Football Safety, Ty Benefield Appearance; The Boise Hawks welcome Boise State Football Safety, Ty Benefield, to Memorial Stadium as part of the Boise Hawks' Boise State Student Athlete Series. Ty will throw out a first pitch and then join fans in The Garden for a meet and greet with photos and autographs.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with I-90 and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly6-2024

Sunday, July 7 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 12:15 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Project Filter Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game.

Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly7-2024

START OF HOMESTAND #6

Tuesday, July 9 vs. Glacier Range Riders

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Five Dollar Tuesday: Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and a hot dog for just $5.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly9-2024

Wednesday, July 10 vs. Glacier Range Riders

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Les Schwab, Pepsi, P1FCU, Umpqua Bank); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Local Hometown Heroes (fire, police, military, teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers) may show their work ID at the Memorial Stadium Box Office to receive a $6 ticket to the game.

Woof Wednesday (Scheels); Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

Cornhole Tournament; Participate in a cornhole tournament presented by Cornhole Idaho in The Garden. Open to the public and it is a $5 entry fee. You will receive a complimentary drink voucher after payment and registration.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly10-2024

Thursday, July 11 vs. Glacier Range Riders

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Happy Thursday (Molson Coors); Buy one, get one free sodas, waters, drafts, and seltzers up until last call!

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Discounted Tickets; Show your college ID at the Box Office to receive a discounted ticket starting at $6.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly11-2024

Friday, July 12 vs. Glacier Range Riders

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

National Fry Day (Lamb Weston); Celebrate National Fry Day at Memorial Stadium with Lamb Weston!

Post-game FRY-erworks (Lamb Weston, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Boise Baconators (Wendy's); The Boise Hawks will take the field as the Boise Baconators. Before the game, Baconators players will be at the local Wendy's (Glenwood and Chinden) from 12:00PM to 1:00PM for a meet and greet. Stop by for a delicious lunch and get photos and autographs.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly12-2024

Saturday, July 13 vs. Glacier Range Riders

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Halfway to Christmas; Santa Claus will be at Memorial Stadium to celebrate the halfway mark to Christmas! Enjoy holiday themed promotions, food, and gifts that will be handed out all game long.

Boise State Men's Basketball Forward, Tyson Degenhart Appearance; The Boise Hawks welcome Boise State Men's Basketball Forward, Tyson Degenhart, to Memorial Stadium as part of the Boise Hawks' Boise State Student Athlete Series. Tyson will throw out a first pitch and then join fans in The Garden for a meet and greet with photos and autographs.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with Wes Schlag and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly13-2024

Sunday, July 14 vs. Glacier Range Riders

Gates Open: 12:15 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Project Filter Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game.

Dollar Dog Day (Falls Brand); Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long!

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday home games!

Tickets: https://bit.ly/HawksJuly14-2024

