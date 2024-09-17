Jack Gurr Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

September 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Today, USL Championship announced that Republic FC defender Jack Gurr has been named to the Week 28 Team of the Week for his performance in Saturday's 2-0 win over Phoenix Rising FC. Gurr came up big for his team throughout the night, delivering two perfect crosses to end Rising FC's four-game shutout streak and earn Sacramento's third-straight home win.

Republic FC got the go-ahead goal as the defense converged on Russell Cicerone in the box, allowing Gurr to charge down the right flank. Cicerone got the ball out wide for the Englishman and his cross met the head of Sebastian Herrera, who rose above his defender at the back post to find the back of the net. Gurr's second assist of the night came in the 68th minute in a similar manner. He collected the ball on the right and took a few dribbles before sending a cross to Kieran Phillips in front of goal.

Through 28 weeks of the regular season, Gurr is the only player across all of USL Championship to record multiple games with at least two assists. He now leads Republic FC with seven assists, his best single-season mark. In 2023, he had a breakout campaign with six assists and five goals, resulting in his first career USL Championship All-League First Team selection and a nomination for Defender of the Year.

With this selection, Gurr is now tied with Jared Timmer for the team lead with four Team of the Week honors in 2024. Republic FC has been represented on the league's top squad a total of 24 times.

Saturday's win helped Republic FC gain ground on first-place New Mexico United ahead of their first head-to-head matchup this week. The two clubs have been in the top two for nine straight weeks and will finally meet on the pitch at Isotopes Park on Wednesday. Kickoff from Albuquerque, New Mexico is set for 6:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

