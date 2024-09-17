Memphis 901 FC's Marlon Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

September 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis, TENN. - The USL Championship today announced the league's Team of the Week for Regular Season Week 28, with Marlon earning a nod.

Marlon recorded a first-half brace helping the Beale Street Boys take early control in Saturday's 3-0 victory over North Carolina FC and extend their home unbeaten streak to 11 matches.

The scores put the Brazilian forward at a team-leading nine goals total this season. Marlon also had four shots on target with five duels won in Saturday's win at AutoZone Park.

Marlon adds to his USL Championship accolades with his fourth Team of the Week nod this season to go with a Player of the Week honor in Week 9 followed by a Player of the Month win in May.

Midfielder Emerson Hyndman and Defender Oscar Jimenez landed on the honorable mention list. Hyndman tallied seven shots and 11 duels won over two appearances last week while Oscar Jimenez had three chances created on 17 crosses on Wednesday.

Memphis 901 FC has a bye week before traveling to face Louisville City FC on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. CT.

