Joe Farrell and Mamadou Dieng Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

September 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Joe Farrell and Mamadou Dieng have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 28. They join teammate Renan Ribeiro, who won Player of the Week for his stellar performance in goal, putting Hartford's four-point road trip and excellent run of form into the league spotlight.

Farrell was a central part of a determined defensive effort from the Green and Blue on Wednesday night in Memphis. He booted six of Hartford's 34 clearances, made five tackles, and swiped two interceptions.

The veteran defender and young striker both put their foot print on Hartford's 3-0 win at Miami on Saturday, contributing to all three goals. Dieng put Hartford on the board in the early stages of the second half off, receiving a quality feed from Danny Barrera and blasting a low shot past Miami's Khadim Ndiaye. Farrell started the attacking buildup to the goal, quickly moving the ball forward to Beverly Makangila after a Miami turnover. Just over 20 minutes later, Dieng and Farrell connected beautifully to double the team's lead. After Griffin Tomas kept possession through traffic off a corner kick opportunity, Dieng fired the ball across the box to Farrell. The defender's header at the right near post was initially saved by Ndiaye, but Farrell touched the rebound in with ease for his second goal of the season.

Dieng notched his second goal in the 81st minute, pouncing on a misplayed ball from Ndiaye inside the box and finishing on the open net. His ninth goal and second brace of the season secured the victory for Athletic, giving his team a crucial three points towards their pursuit of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Hartford Athletic now have 19 total selections to the Team of the Week this season. The Green and Blue sit just three points below the Eastern Conference playoff line with six matches left on their schedule. They return home this Saturday, September 21st to host Oakland Roots SC at 7:00pm. Tickets are available at hartfordathletic.com/tickets.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 28 GK - Renan Ribeiro, Hartford Athletic: The Brazilian shot-stopper posted 10 saves across two shutouts in the week, including a seven-save performance against Memphis 901 FC on Wednesday night, to record a -1.86 Goals Prevented mark.

D - Yanis Leerman, Loudoun United FC: Leerman recorded one assist and had three chances created while completing 98 of 111 passes and defensively won 5 of 7 aerial duels and made eight recoveries, two interceptions and two clearances in his side's 4-2 victory against Birmingham Legion FC.

D - Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC: Totsch notched the assist on LouCity's only goal against FC Tulsa and was key as the side posted a second consecutive shutout without allowing a shot on target as he won 9 of 12 aerial duels and made one interception and two recoveries.

D - Joe Farrell, Hartford Athletic: The veteran center back went the full 90 minutes in each of Hartford's shutouts over the week and found the net in their 3-0 win at Miami FC while completing 64 of 66 passes and recording three clearances and three recoveries at Pitbull Stadium.

M - Jack Gurr, Sacramento Republic FC: The English wingback notched both assists as Sacramento took a 2-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC, recording two big chances created among three chances created overall and winning 2 of 2 tackles and 3 of 5 duels.

M - Florian Valot, Loudoun United FC: The French midfielder scored once and recorded two shots and six chances created in Loudoun's 4-2 comeback victory against Birmingham Legion FC while also completing 42 of 52 passes and making eight recoveries.

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven: The English midfielder recorded one assist and five chances created in Indy's 3-1 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC and completed 27 of 35 passes overall while making nine recoveries and one interception.

M - Isaiah Johnston, Loudoun United FC: The Canadian scored his first goal of the season, completed 51 of 58 passes and 2 of 3 dribbles while making nine recoveries and winning 5 of 9 ground duels defensively in United's victory against Birmingham Legion FC.

F - Marlon Santos, Memphis 901 FC: The Brazilian forward scored a pair of goals to lead 901 FC to a 3-0 victory against North Carolina FC while completing 10 of 11 passes and winning 5 of 6 duels.

F - Mamadou Dieng, Hartford Athletic: The 20-year-old forward bagged another pair of goals in his side's 3-0 victory against Miami FC to move to nine tallies this campaign while completing 13 of 16 passes and recording two chances created.

F - Zach Ryan, Loudoun United FC: United's captain recorded a goal and assist in his side's 4-2 win against Birmingham Legion FC to move to 10 goals this season and had three shots on target out of six shots overall while completing 15 of 18 passes.

Coach - Ryan Martin, Loudoun United FC: Martin's side rallied to take victory from a halftime deficit for the first time since October, 2019 in its 4-2 victory against Birmingham Legion FC as United moved back above the playoff line with seven games to go in the season.

Bench - Colin Shutler (OC), Oscar Jimenez (MEM), Devon Amoo-Mensah (DET), Emerson Hyndman (MEM), Maxi Rodriguez (DET), Maalique Foster (IND), Romario Williams (IND)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.