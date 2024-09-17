FC Tulsa to Celebrate 918 Day with Giveaways, Player Appearances and Discounts at Cabin Boys Brewpub

September 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa will celebrate the city on Wednesday by hosting 918 Day with exciting giveaways, player appearances and exclusive beer and ticket discounts at Cabin Boys Brewpub.

Cabin Boys Brewpub, located at 223 N. Main St, Tulsa, OK 74013, will offer FC Tulsa's signature 918 Cervezas for $4 and 918 Micheladas for $6, alongside special $9.18 deals on Cervezas four-packs, wings and Palomas. In addition, FC Tulsa will provide several promotions, including a $9.18 endline ticket discount for its October 5 match versus El Paso Locomotive FC and a 918 sideline mini-plan deal ($91.80 for sideline tickets to all four October home matches).

From 5-6 p.m. CT, fans can enjoy a meet-and-greet session with head coach Mario Sanchez, midfielder Andrew Booth and defender Patrick Seagrist. FC Tulsa merchandise will also be available for purchase from 3-6 p.m. at the club's merchandise table.

Those unable to attend Wednesday's event can still score big as those who use code "918DAY" will net a 15% discount on merchandise purchases on shop.fctulsa.com from now until Thursday, September 19, at midnight. Additionally, fans can claim its endline 918 mini-plan deal, which secures endline tickets for its final four home matches for $60. Both four-match mini-plan deals are available until October 5.

FC Tulsa kicks off its two-match road trip on Saturday, September 21, at 6:30 p.m. CT against Rhode Island FC before taking on Oakland Roots SC on Sunday, September 29, at 5 p.m. Fans can catch both matches at official watch parties hosted at Cabin Boys Brewpub.

FC Tulsa 918 Day

Cabin Boys Brewpub (223 N. Main St, Tulsa OK 74013)

FC Tulsa Discounts:

$9.18 Endline Tickets for its October match versus El Paso Locomotive FC

918 Endline Mini-Plan Deal: $60 for remaining four home matches, available until 10/5

918 Sideline Mini-Plan Deal: $91.80 for remaining four home matches, available until 10/5

Merch Discount: Use code "918DAY" now until 9/19 at midnight for 15% merch orders

FC Tulsa Appearances:

FC Tulsa Merch Stand: 3-6 p.m.

Meet-and-Greet: 5-6 p.m. (Head Coach Mario Sanchez, Midfielder Andrew Booth, Defender Patrick Seagrist

Cabin Boys Brewpub Discounts:

918 Cervezas ($4)

Four Packs ($9.18)

Wings ($9.18)

Palomas ($9.18)

918 Micheladas ($6)

