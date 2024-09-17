Rowdies Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today plans to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, starting today September 17 through Tuesday, October 15.

Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, fans can expect a variety of content highlighting Rowdies Hispanic players and staff, including Rowdies captain and defender Aaron Guillen, and forward Manuel Arteaga.

The celebration culminates with the club's Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday, September 28 against Hartford Athletic.

Hispanic Heritage Night In-game elements include:

Rowdies and Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital co-branded maracas handed out to the first 2,000 fans.

In-stadium music playlist curated by Rowdies Hispanic players and staff.

Soccer Gear Drive benefiting the Hispanic Services Council from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the September 28 and October 19 home matches. Fans are encouraged to bring their new or gently used soccer gear for donation outside Gate 2 at Al Lang Stadium.

Al Lang will be decorated with flags representing the countries of Rowdies staff and players of Hispanic decent or origin, celebrating the Hispanic roots within the club.

Pre-game community recognition for Prospera Tampa, an economic development, nonprofit organization specialized in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs trying to establish or expand their business.

Viva Tequila Seltzers will be available for purchase for $5 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. for Rowdies Happy Hour, as well as hosting a free tasting in the Midfield Courtyard.

Rowdies Postgame Fireworks! Fans can bring their family onto the field following the match for a fireworks show by the Bay.

Additionally, Rowdies players will wear specialty Hispanic Heritage Month warmup tops which will later be signed and auctioned off, with the proceeds benefiting the Hispanic Services Council. The auction will be open from September 16 - 30.

