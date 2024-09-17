Hartford Athletic to Hold First Ever "Green Out" Match on Saturday Night

September 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - In the midst of the team's six-match undefeated streak and push towards the playoffs, Hartford Athletic are hosting their first ever "Green Out" at Trinity Health Stadium this Saturday, September 21st, when the team hosts Oakland Roots SC at 7:00 PM.

The Boys in Green have not lost a match in over a month, pulling off a 3-0-3 record in their last six matches and propelling themselves into the USL Championship playoff conversation. Their 3-0 win over Miami last Saturday puts them just three points below the Eastern Conference playoff line, making this Saturday's home match that much more important. Fans are encouraged to wear green, and the first 1,000 fans in the stadium will receive a Hartford Athletic-branded "Bleed Green" t-shirt, presented by Brignole Bush & Lewis. Additionally, all green-colored apparel will be 15% off at the team store in the stadium.

Athletic's stretch of excellent form has featured pieces of brilliant goalkeeping from Renan Ribeiro, efficient goal scoring from young superstar Mamadou Dieng, and strong team defending that's resulted in three straight clean sheets. The 34 year old Brazilian keeper has made 22 saves across the six matches, including a showstopping seven-save performance in Memphis last Wednesday. Dieng has scored six goals across the stretch (nine on the season), including a brace that helped take down first place Louisville City for the first time in club history on August 24th.

Hartford Athletic also welcome all college students to Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday for College Night, which will feature a pre-match College Fair hosted by the club and the Capitol Region Education Council (CREC). The fair will be held at Trinity Health Stadium and the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts (across the street from the stadium) from 4:30-6:30pm, providing the opportunity for students to connect with over 10 different schools from around the area and learn about majors, scholarships, and more. All registered attendees will receive a complimentary ticket to the match, and all college students can buy tickets at a discounted rate by using their (.edu) email address at checkout via hartfordathletic.com/college.

Three of Hartford's final six matches will be played at home, each with crucial playoff implications as the season reaches its climax. The penultimate home match is on October 5th against Loudoun United, who currently sit just three points ahead of Hartford in the Eastern Conference standings. The home schedule closes out the following Saturday, October 12th, with a matchup against fellow playoff hopeful North Carolina FC. Tickets are available at hartfordathletic.com/tickets.

