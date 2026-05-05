"IT's THE GAME WINNERRRRR!!!!!!!"
Published on May 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video
Michel Benitez scored the winner in second-half stoppage time as Sacramento Republic FC rallied for a 3-2 victory against Orange County SC at Heart Health Park on Saturday night after OCSC had twice taken the lead in either half.
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