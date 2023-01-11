It's Rivalry Week

January 11, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Our archrivals return to the nest. They're in first place. Let's show them #NOTINOURHOUSE

RED OUT

In an effort of full force to embody the #NOTINOURHOUSE mantra, fans are encouraged to wear red for Friday night's home game and show the River Dragons the true best home ice advantage in the FPHL. Game sponsor Tattoo Therapy will also be on site for all the fun!

Miss Out Last Time?

Don't worry. You'll have not one but TWO more chances this weekend to win this brand new TV! Sign up to enter the raffle at both games Friday and Saturday Night. Drawings will be held during the second period, winner announced in the third

Be a Part of Rivalry Week

Tickets Are Going Fast!

Want to be in the middle of the loudest barn in the league for two of the biggest games of the season?

Act fast, because limited seats remain for both Friday and Saturday night. Grab your tickets at carolinathunderbirds.com, the Annex box office, or by calling 336-748-3949. Flock Together!

