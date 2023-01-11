Texas Native Chap Lopez Signs with Binghamton

Binghamton - The Binghamton Black Bears have announced the signing of forward Chad Lopez, ahead of the weekend series against Watertown.

Lopez is a native of Arlington, Texas, just outside of Dallas. The 25-year-old played his junior hockey in the NAHL, USPHL, and OJHL. After his time in juniors, Lopez attended the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where he played four years of NCAA hockey. During his tenure with the Yellow Jackets, Lopez was primary used at the left wing position. Lopez also served as team captain in his senior year of school. He tallied 32 goals and 37 assists over his four seasons.

Turning pro, Lopez signed with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs of the SPHL at the end of the 2021-22 season.

"Chad is a crafty forward with scoring touch. He was a leader at UW-S and he just needs an opportunity to showcase his talents. I'm very excited for him to join our talented group and expect him to fit right in."

-Interim Head Coach, Brant Sherwood

Lopez will join the Black Bears ahead of their weekend home-and-home series against the Watertown Wolves this Friday and Saturday. Friday night's game will be on the road inside Watertown Municipal Arena at 7:30 and Saturday's contest will be at home for Rivalry Night inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena at 7:00p.m.

